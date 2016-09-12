Elmina Sharks owner Paa Kwesi Nduom promises each player GH¢1,000 bonus

Elmina Sharks owner Paa Kwesi Nduom has promised each player GH¢ 1,000 for qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

Nduom, who is the Presidential Candidate for the Progressive People's Party in the December's General Elections, made the declaration after Sunday's penultimate Zone I match against Nzema Kotoko.

"The players have make the fans and people of Elmina and K.E.E.A proud for qualifying to premier league next season so I will give every player GH¢ 1,000 as reward," he said.

Elmina Sharks managed to draw 1-1 with Nzema Kotoko after Eric Osei converted an 81st minute penalty to cancel out Ebenezer Tweneboah's earlier goal.

