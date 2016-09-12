Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 12 September 2016 11:25 CET

Elmina Sharks owner Paa Kwesi Nduom promises each player GH¢1,000 bonus

Elmina Sharks owner Paa Kwesi Nduom has promised each player GH¢ 1,000 for qualification to the Ghana Premier League.

Nduom, who is the Presidential Candidate for the Progressive People's Party in the December's General Elections, made the declaration after Sunday's penultimate Zone I match against Nzema Kotoko.

"The players have make the fans and people of Elmina and K.E.E.A proud for qualifying to premier league next season so I will give every player GH¢ 1,000 as reward," he said.

Elmina Sharks managed to draw 1-1 with Nzema Kotoko after Eric Osei converted an 81st minute penalty to cancel out Ebenezer Tweneboah's earlier goal.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Tolerance is a reflection that you consider there are others who differ by virtue of perceptions, attitude and behaviour.
By: Julius Gane
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img