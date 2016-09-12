Aduana Stars coach Aristica Cioaba happy with mauling of Techiman

Aduana Stars coach was elated to record a comprehensive victory over Techiman City on Sunday at the Dormaa park.

The rampant fire boys romp to a 4-0 win over the Citizens to move to the summit of the league table, with two games to spare.

Yahaya Mohammed enhanced his scoring reputation when he applied a clinical heading finish to a Daniel Darkwa free kick in the 19th minute at the Agyemang Badu Park.

Daniel Darkwa added the second midway through the second-half before Bright Adjei netted the third.

Derrick Sasraku headed home the fourth goal from a Godfred Saka cross in stoppage-time.

''Prepartion was very good. I Knew this game was going to be tough so I prepared very well. And I got the win and I am very happy. Yahaya Mohammed was down afater he missed the penalty but I psyche him up at halftime and you saw it, he was influential in the second half as we won.'

''The football was very good and we collect the three points, Now we concentrate on the next game''

