Sports News | 12 September 2016 10:36 CET

Aristica delighted with win over Techiman City

By MyJoyOnline

Portuguese trainer Cioaba Aristica was delighted with Aduana Stars comprehensive victory at home.

Aduana Stars produced a footballing masterclass to romp to a 4-0 win over Techiman City at the Dormaa Park to topple All Stars at the summit of the table.

Lead striker Yahaya Mohammed was in terrific form as he opened the scoring but he subsequently squandered a glorious chance – miss penalty - to double the lead before the break.

However, CNN goal of the week winner Bright Adjei saved Yahaya’s blushes by scoring the second goal. Daniel Darkwah and Derrick Sasraku added the third and fourth.

''Prepartion was very good. I Knew this game was going to be tough so I prepared very well. And I got the win and I am very happy. Yahaya Mohammed was down afater he missed the penalty but I psyche him up at halftime and you saw it, he was influential in the second half as we won.”

‘’The football was very good and we collect the three points, Now we concentrate on the next game’’

Aduana Stars, first with 48 points, will travel to face All Stars who are second with the same point in their next game.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

