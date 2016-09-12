Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 12 September 2016 10:06 CET

Bechem United involved in accident

By MyJoyOnline

Bechem United suffered a car accident while on their way to Bechem after their Ghana Premier League win over New Edubiase United on Sunday.

Fortunately for the MTN FA Cup holders, there was no casualties in what appears to be a serious accident. A side mirror and the windscreen of their team bus crashed.

The cause of the accident is however unknown but Sunday's bad weather has been widely blamed for bad conditions on the road.

Bechem claimed a deserving 1-0 win at the expense of relegation-bound New Edubiase United at the Gyamfi's Park in Bekwai with Osei Bonsu scoring the only goal with the last kick of the match.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

