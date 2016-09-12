Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Wakaso and Karikari net DEBUT goals while Tetteh, Dwamena, Ocansey & 3 OTHERS score plus Ayew, Badu assist & more

Black Stars midfielder Wakaso Mubarak marked his Greek Super League debut with a strike for Panathinaikos while Samuel Tetteh perpetuated his scoring form in Austria.

Forward Raphael Dwamena claimed his 7th goal of the season while Maxwell Boadu Acosty also scored in the Serie B for Latina.

There was also for Grejohn Kyei in France, Eric Ocansey in the Belgian top-flight as well as a debut strike for Kwame Karikari on his debut in the Ukrainian Premier League.

And, Aziz Tetteh netted his maiden goal in Poland with Jordan Ayew providing two assists for Aston Villa while Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu masterminded AC Milan's defeat in the Serie A.

ENGLAND

Daniel Amartey was deployed in a defensive midfield role and slightly above par as his Leicester City were hammered 4-1 by rampant Liverpool at Anfield. Injured Jeffrey Schlupp monitored proceedings from the screens.

Injured Andre Ayew watched his West Ham United side succumbed to a shocking 4-2 home defeat against Watford at the London Olympic Stadium.

Jordan Ayew set up both goals for Aston Villa who were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Nottingham Forest. But winger Albert Adomah was kept out of the clash by a minor injury.

Brighton slipped to their second defeat of the season after losing 2-0 against Brentford at the The American Express Community Stadium. Ghana attacker Elvis Manu was introduced in the 62nd minute by Brighton manager Chris Hughton.

Chelsea loanee Christian Atsu was an absentee from the Newcastle United squad for their 2-0 win over Derby County on Saturday.

English-born Andy Yiadom excelled in right-back but was booked in 86 minute as he played full throttle for Barnsley who picked the maximum points after winning 2-1 against Preston North End.

Meanwhile in the League One, Crystal Palace loanee Hiram Boateng played 80 minutes for Bristol Rovers who were held to a 2-2 draw by Rochdale on Saturday.

Elsewhere Burnley loanee Daniel Agyei climbed off the bench in the second-half to play for Coventry City who earned a point at The Den after holding Millwall to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

In League Two, former Liberty Professionals attacker Koby Arthur who is on loan from Cheltenham Town from Birmingham City was unused by Town on Saturday in their 2-2 draw at Newport County.

Still in the League Two, Belgian-born Ghanaian Stanley Aborah Jnr. was unused by Notts County in their 2-0 loss against Accrington Stanley.

GERMANY

Baba Rahman announced his return to the Bundesliga with a dazzling display for Schalke 04 even though the Royal Blues slipped to a painful 2-0 home loss against Bayern Munich.

Former Real Madrid Castilla defender Daniel Opare conspicuously missed out of the Augsburg squad as they picked a vital away win over Werder Bremen, winning 2-1.

Hamburg SV were 3-1 losers against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. German-born Ghanaian midfield talisman Gideon Jung was not in the Hamburg squad for the game.

18-year-old attacking midfielder Anton Donkor could not make the Wolfsburg squad for their 0-0 draw with FC Cologne at the VOLKSWAGEN ARENA.

Meanwhile in the Bundesliga II, 22-year-old Erich Berko warmed the bench for Dynamo Dresdon who won 2-0 against Hannover 96.

Other games, Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga was axed from the Heidenheim squad who won 2-1 against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Eintracht Braunschweig tightened their grip at the top of the table after posting a 2-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue. Ghana lateral defender Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh started the game for the winners while center-back Joseph Baffo was introduced after 75 minutes.

Striker Okyere Wriedt played the entire duration of the game for Osnabruck who won 1-0 against Wehen Wiesbaden.

Evans Owusu Nyarko was not in the Holstein Kiel side that won 3-1 against Paderborn.

Manfred Osei-Kwadwo excelled in midfield for Sonnenhof for beat FSV Frankfurt 3-1.

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Kusi excelled for Fortuna Koln who won 1-0 against Chemnitzer FC.

Defender Joshua Adomako was in full time action for Borussia Hildesheim who won 1-0 against VfB Oldenburg.

Youngster Benjamin Safo-Mensah was unused by Weiche Flensburg who mauled Eichede 5-0.

Hannover 96 II emerged 2-0 victors over Eintracht Braunschweig II. Ghanaian starlet Braydon Manu starred in the game for the losers. But Belgian-born Ghanaian Gyamfi Kyeremeh was unused by the home side.

Mike Owusu played the entire game for Hertha Berlin II in their 2-0 win over Auerbach.

Accra-born Bernard Kyere-Mensah came off the bench to play for Kaiserslautern II who lost 1-0 against Steinbach.

FRANCE

French-born Ghanaian youngster Enock Kwateng was unused by Nantes who lost 3-0 against Metz.

Striker Abdul Waris was in full time action for Lorient who slipped to a 2-0 loss against Nancy.

In the Ligue 2, Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei scored the second goal for Stade de Reims who won 2-0 against GazÃ©lec Ajaccio.

Ghana youth defender Emmanuel Ntim could not make the Valenciennes squad for their 2-2 draw at Le Havre.

Former Ghana youth midfielder Charles Boateng was not in the Avranches squad that lost 3-1 against Chambly.

SPAIN

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone left out Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from his squad that mauled Celta de Vigo 4-0 in the La Liga.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was absent from the Las Palmas when the Yellows surrendered their early lead to lose 2-1 against Sevilla.

Inaki Williams played 85 minutes Athletic Club who managed a slender 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

In the Segunda Division, Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah continued to stay out of the Cordoba starting line up as he warmed the bench in their 3-0 away loss against Huesca.

Former Ghana U20 midfielder Mohammed Amando failed to make the AD Alcorcon squad for their 1-0 win over Gimnastics on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the third-tier league, midfielder Stephen Hammond came off the bench to play for Mallorca II in their 3-0 defeat against CornellÃ .

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah was unused by Juventus who won 3-1 against Sassuolo at the Juventus Stadium. But Alfred Duncan played the entire match for Sassuolo while youngster Claud Adjapong warmed the bench for the losers.

Meanwhile Godfred Donsah was not in the Bologna squad that won 2-1 against Cagliari.

Afriyie Acquah was introduced by Torino 12 minutes from time as they lost 2-1 against Atalanta.

In-form Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu assisted the solitary of the game for Udinese who beat AC Milan 1-0 at the San Siro.

Former AC Milan striker Kingsley Boateng could not make the Bari squad for their 0-0 draw with Vicenza.

Former Ghana youth midfielder Moses Odjer was a full timer for Salernitana who lost 1-0 against Novara. Youngster Ransford Selasi came off the bench to play for the victors.

Maxwell Acosty scored the consolation goal for Latina who lost 2-1 against Frosinone. Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom came off the bench to play for Latina.

Masahudu Alhassan was not in the Perugia team for their 1-1 draw with Brescia on Saturday.

Benevento coasted to a 2-0 win over ten-man Hellas Verona. Raman Chibsah played the entire game for Benevento but Inter Milan loanee Bright Gyamfi was unused by the winners.

Avellino shared the spoils with Trappani in a 0-0 draw. Atalanta loanee Patrick Asmah warmed the bench for Avellino but Inter Milan loanee Isaac Donkor was not in the Avellino squad for the game.

Defender Bright Addai warmed the bench for Ascoli in their 1-1 draw with SPAL.

Amidu Salifu came off the bench to play for Mantova in their 3-1 win over Sambenedettese.

Former Fiorentina midfielder Daniel Kofi Agyei played the entire match for Ancona in their 2-1 home loss against Bassano Virtus in the third-tier league.

Former Inter Milan Primavera striker Samuel Appiah warmed the bench for Cosenza who lost 3-2 against Matera.

Emmanuel Gyasi played 83 minutes for Pistoiese who drew 2-2 with Prato.

NETHERLANDS

AZ Alkmaar posted a 2-0 win over Willem II. Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen was in full time action for AZ but Kumasi-born Portugal youth midfielder Asumah Abubakar sat on the Willem bench.

PSV Eindhoven helped themselves to a 4-0 win over NEC Nijmegen on Saturday. Ghanaian pair of Quincy Owusu-Abeyie and Reagy Ofosu started the game for NEC.

Leeroy Owusu was unused by Excelsior Rotterdam who won 3-1 against Heracles Almelo on Sunday.

Yaw Yeboah played the entire game for FC Twente who suffered a 3-1 loss against Heerenveen on Sunday.

In the second-tier league, Thomas Agyepong was not in the NAC Breda side that drew 1-1 with PSV II.

Raymond Gyasi played 85 minutes for Cambuur who won 4-1 against Almere City.

Striker Johnathan Opoku was absent from the VVV Venlo side that lost 1-0 against Volendam.

TURKEY

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom returned to the Antalyaspor squad but watched from the bench as they lost 3-1 against Konyaspor on Sunday.

Joseph Attamah was not in the Istanbul squad for their 3-1 win over KasÄ±mpasa.

GenÃ§lerbirliÄŸi and Alanyaspor shared the spoils in a 0-0 contest. Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Kamal Issah and Isaac Sackey squared off in the clash. Former Hearts defender Nuru Sulley was not in the Alanyaspor squad for the game.

Meanwhile in the second-tier league, Black Stars defender John Boye sat on the bench for Sivasspor who held Samsunspor to a 0-0 draw.

Jerry Akaminko was not in the EskiÅŸehirspor side that drew 3-3 with Manisaspor.

RUSSIA

Emmanuel Frimpong climbed off the Arsenal Tula bench to play in their 5-0 loss against Zenith. But Duo Richmond Nketiah and Mohammed Awal failed to make the Arsenal squad for the game.

Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah was introduced in the second-half by Anzhi who drew 0-0 with Orenburg. But Rabiu Mohammed remained injured and out of the game.

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Boateng was not in the Moreirense side that suffered a 3-0 battering at the hands of Sporting CP.

Former Ghana U17 midfielder Emmanuel Oti was not in the Sporting Braga side that won 3-0 against Boavista.

Atletico Madrid loanee Bernard Mensah was introduced in the second-half by VitÃ³ria GuimarÃ£es who lost 3-0 against giants FC Porto.

Former Ghana U20 forward Osei Barnes was unused by PaÃ§os de Ferreira who drew 0-0 with Estoril.

Alhassan Wakaso was booked in the 33rd minute and assisted the only goal of the game for Rio Ave who won 1-0 against Maritimo.

In the second-tier league, Ghanaian youngster Panin-Boakye came off the bench to play for Vizela who drew 1-1 with Braga II.

Former Wa All Stars and Ghana U17 striker Kwame Nsor warmed the bench for UniÃ£o Madeira who won 3-2 against Olhanense.

Former FC Porto youth team player Lumor Agbenyenu starred in defence for Portimonense who were big winners over Vitoria Guimaraes II. But Edward Sarpong was unused by Portimonense who won the tie 5-1. Joseph Amoah could not make the Vitoria squad for the game.

Ghanaian youth defender Emmanuel Hackmann played the entire game for Desportivo Aves who drew 0-0 at Gil Vicente.

SCOTLAND

Ghana hopeful Joe Dodoo watched his Rangers side got mauled 5-1 in the Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. The former Leicester City striker has just recovered from injury.

Former Watford midfielder Prince Buaben was unused by Heart of Midlothian in their 3-1 win over Hamilton Academica.

Abdul Osman captained Partick Thistle to a 2-0 loss against St Johnstone.

BELGIUM

Former Ghana U23 midfielder Bennard Kumordzi watched from the bench as his Genk side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Standard Liege.

Anderlecht won 3-2 against Sporting Charleroi on Sunday. Ghana winger Frank Acheampong was booked in the 90th minute while youngster Emmanuel Sowah warmed the bench for the Royal club. Dennis Appiah missed the game with injury.

Nana Akwasi Asare started for KAA Gent and helped them to a 3-0 win over Lokeren.

Elton Acolatse and Mitch Apau both played for Westerlo who slipped to a 4-1 defeat against Kortrijk.

Youngster Eric Ocansey scored a 65th minute finish for AS Eupen to propel them to a 2-1 win over KV Oostende.

In the second-tier league Issahaku Yakubu played the entire game for Lierse SK in their 2-1 win over Antwerp.

William Owusu played full throttle for FC Antwerp in their 1-1 draw with Union Saint-Gilloise on Sunday.

AUSTRIA

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Kevin Luckassen came off the bench in the second-half to play for St Polten in their 3-2 home loss against Ried.

Former AshantiGold defender Kadri Mohammed could not make the Austria Wien squad for their 4-1 win over Wolfsberger AC.

In the Austrian Liga 1, Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh came off the bench to score the equaliser for Liefering in their 1-1 draw with Wattens on Friday. Former WAFA player Gideon Mensah played 80 minutes for the winners but goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was not in the Liefering squad for the game.

Raphael Dwamena scored in Austria Lustenau's 4-1 hammering of Wiener Neustadt on Friday.

BULGARIA

Former Ghana U20 attacker Francis Narh played the entire match for Levski Sofia who won 2-1 against Neftohimik.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Samuel Tetteh made his debut for Slovacko by coming off the bench to play in their 3-1 home loss against Zlin.

DENMARK

Former New Edubiase United midfielder Ibrahim Moro made his debut in the Danish top-flight by playing full throttle for Silkeborg in their 2-2 draw with SÃ¸nderjyskE on Saturday.

FC Copenhagen posted a 2-0 win over BK Odense. Danish-born Ghanaian attacker Danny Amankwaa came off the bench to play for Copenhagen. But midfielder Nana Addo Mase Welbeck was unused by Odense.

Joseph Mensah warmed the bench as his Horsens side claimed a 4-2 win over Viborg.

Kevin Mensah lasted the entire duration of the game for Esbjerg who lost 2-0 against FC Midtjylland at the MCH Arena.

ESTONIA

Former Asante Kotoko defender Michael Ofosu Appiah was sent off while in action for Infonet in their 4-2 win over SillamÃ¤e Kalev. 2006 Ghana World Cup star Haminu Dramani played in the match for the winners.

FINLAND

Anthony Annan played the entire match for HJK Helsinki who won 2-0 against PS Kemi. But former Inter Allies Evans Mensah could not make the HJK squad for the game.

Solomon Duah was not in the Inter Turku squad when they lost 1-0 against SJK.

Ilves posted a 2-1 win over RoPS on Friday. Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Aryana played the entire match for Ilves but Ransford Osei was not in the RoPS squad for the game.

GREECE

Wakaso Mubarak scored on his Greek Super League debut by netting the second goal for Panathinaikos in their 3-0 win over Levidiakos.

KAZAKHSTAN

Patrick Twumasi played 69 minutes for FC Astana who were beaten 4-1 by visiting Kairat in the Championship play-offs.

NORWAY

Dutch-born Edwin Gyasi assisted all four goals for Aalesund who won 4-1 against IK Start. Gyasi lasted the entire duration of the game while striker Dennis Antwi also played for Start.

Stromsgodset and Valerenga shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Ernest Agyiri was on the Valerenga bench but Mohammed Abu started for Stroms while Bismark Adjei-Boateng was introduced in the second-half.

Tromso posted a 2-0 win over Sogndal IF. Gilbert Koomson started for Sogndal while striker Mahatma Otoo was introduced in the second-half.

Adam Kwarasey manned the post for Rosenborg BK who won 2-0 against Stabaek.

In the Division One, Mohammed Fuseini played for Asane who lost 2-0 against Jerv.

POLAND

Aziz Tetteh scored an 89th minute goal to help Lech Poznan to a 3-1 win over PogoÅ„ Szczecin in the Polish top-flight.

ROMANIA

Midfielder Sulley Muniru was unused by Steaua Bucuresti who won 1-0 against Astra Giurgui.

SWEDEN

Former Right to Dream Academy graduate Sam Mensah was unused by FK Ostersunds who beat Helsingborg IF 2-0.

Enock Kwakwa was introduced in the second-half by Falkenberg who lost 2-1 against Djurgarden.

Edward Kpozo helped AIK to a 3-1 win over Sundsvall. Ebenezer Ofori was not in the AIK team for the game.

In the Superetttan, Kingsley Sarfo played 69 minutes for Sirius who won 2-0 at Syrianska FC.

Yussif Chibsah and former Inter Allies starlet Lord Ofosuhene came off the bench to play for Ljungskile in their 1-1 draw with Angelholm. Midfielder Prince Adjesi featured for Angelholm but goalkeeper William Amamoo was unused.

SWITZERLAND

Striker Ebenezer Assifuah returned from injury to warm the FC Sion bench in their 1-0 win over FC Thun.

UKRAINE

2011 Ghana U20 striker Kwame Karikari marked his Ukrainian Premier League debut by scoring for Stal in their 2-2 draw with Zorya on Saturday.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Philadelphia Union and Montreal Impact shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Joshua Yaro and C J Sapong started for Union while Dominic Oduro came off the bench to play for Impact.

Harrison Afful played the entire match for ten-man Columbus Crew who lost 3-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Gershon Koffie played the entire match for New England Revolution in their 3-1 win over New York City FC.

David Accam was introduced in the second-half by Chicago Fire who lost 2-1 against Toronto FC. But Dutch-born defender Johan Kappelholf played the entire match for Fire.

New York Red Bulls and DC United shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Ghanaian pair of Lloyd Sam and Patrick Nyarko both played United.

Ema Boateng assisted the opening goal for LA Galaxy in their 4-2 win over Orlando City FC. Midfielder Richie Laryea was not in the City squad for the game.

Elsewhere in the second-tier league, experienced midfielder Derek Boateng played 86 minutes for Rayo Oklahoma and helped them to a 3-2 win over Jacksonville.

Kwadwo Poku was a full timer for Miami FC who won 2-0 against Edmonton.

Meanwhile Puerto Rico and Tampa Bay Rovers drew 0-0. And, Ghanaian midfielder Michael Kafari played the entire game for Rico.

