Sports News | 12 September 2016 09:10 CET

Ghanaian starlet Eric Ocansey inspires Eupen to victory in Belgian top-flight league with sweet volley

Ghanaian youth midfielder Eric Ocansey highlighted his talent by scoring a sensational volley for KAS Eupen to inspire them to a 2-1 victory over KV Oostende in the Belgian top-flight league on Saturday.

The 19-year-old applied a sweet chest control to a spilled corner kick before hammering home a brutal screamer from 20 yards out.

Oostende had levelled through Yassine El Ghanassy after the home side had taken the lead but Ocansey ensured his side ended the game as victors with the crucial strike.

The former Aspire Academy player scores his first goal of the season in five games for Eupen.

