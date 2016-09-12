Nana Kwesi Asare starts reign as KAA Gent captain with a win

Ghana defender Nana Kwesi Asare began his reign as captain of KAA Gent with a 3-0 win over Lokeren on Sunday in the Belgian Pro League.

Asare has replaced Sven Kums who has joined Udinese on loan this term.

He has been captain at his previous clubs KV Mechelen and FC Utrecht.

The left back missed the start of the season but returned last week where he scored late on to give his side a 2-2 draw at Anderlecht.

"My teammates reacted quite normal to the fact that I'm the new captain of the team," Asare told the club's website after their 3-0 win.

"I have worn the captain's armband in the past and it is nice to take over the band from Sven Kums.

"We all work together as a team but of course I'm happy. In the locker room, I'm not a big talker but my teammates understand what I'm saying.

"I know when to say certain things when not to say. I choose the right moments to talk calmly and focused by keeping the younger players together."

Asare's next task will be to lead the team to Sporting Braga for their Europa League contest.

