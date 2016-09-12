GHANAsoccernet.com GPL WK XVIII Best XI: Yahaya Mohammed, Latif Blessing score, Godfred Asiamah makes a breakthrough

Yahaya Mohammed and Latif Blessing each registered a goal to increase their individual tallies to 15 and 14 respectively as the goal king race gets hotter.

Godfred Asiamah of New Edubiase United walked into the team with Godfred Saka maintaining his stay in the team.

Aduana Stars dominated the list with four players following the 4-0 mauling of Techiman City.

Joseph Addo - GK (Aduana Stars): Addo guided his team to a massive win over regional rivals Techiman City FC. He made two saves despite the Aduana pitching Techiman City at one side of the field.

Saka Godfred (Aduana Stars): Godfred Saka employed his experience to shut down the dangerous Ebenezer Agyapong. His work rate was excellent and his crossing was apt.

Daniel Darkwah (Aduana Stars): He scored Aduana's second goal of the afternoon and was adjudged the player of the match. He was superb in his outing.

Inusah Musah (Hearts): Once again he rose to the occasion. Inusah is now the player with the most MVPs in the second round of the league. He won the MVP on Sunday against Dwarfs. His total output was marvelously stupendous.

Paul Aidoo (Medeama SC): He was adjudged the player of the game after his excellent display against Kotoko. His outing was admirable as he was able to pull the plugs on the Kotoko attack.

Sadick Abubakar (Berekum Chelsea): Saddick was excellent against AshGold. His output ensured Chelsea won the game by 2-0. He emerged the player of the match.

Prince Baffoe (Inter Allies): Baffoe is the most improved player of Inter Allies in their last three matches. He emerged the player of the game against Dreams FC after guiding side to secure the vital away win over Dreams.

Saliu Babawo (Hasaacas): The Hasaacas new boy rose to the occasion and fetched the winner for his side in their 2-1 win over WAFA. HE won the MVP of the game as well.

Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars): The Aduana Stars striker increased his goal tally to 15 after fetching the first of his side's four against Techiman City.

Latif Blessing (Liberty): He made a stupendous comeback after missing three matches and scored the winner against Wa All Stars for Liberty. He emerged the player of the match

Godfred Asiamah (New Edubiase): Asiamah found his way back into the team of the week after missing out since his firt week appearance. He emereged the player of the match despite his side's 1-0 home loss to Bechem United.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twittter

