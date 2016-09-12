Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 12 September 2016 08:25 CET

Ghana youth star Gabriel Mensah fires in debut game for Maltese side Pietà Hotspurs

Ghanaian youngster Gabriel Mensah registered his first goal of the season in his debut game for PietÃ  Hotspurs in their 2-0 win over Naxxar Lions in the Maltese First Division on Sunday.

The striker put his side in front in the 64th minute after stylishly heading home a cross from his teammate.

Mensah after scoring also set up the second for his side and eventually saw Christian Stewart connecting to double the lead for the home team.

The 20-year-old had been denied by the opposing goalkeeper on several occasions before finding the back of the net 26 minutes from time.

The enterprising youngster will be hoping to maintain his impressive form when Hotspur takes on Qormi next Sunday.

