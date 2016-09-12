Ghanaian youngster Gabriel Mensah registered his first goal of the season in his debut game for PietÃ Hotspurs in their 2-0 win over Naxxar Lions in the Maltese First Division on Sunday.

The striker put his side in front in the 64th minute after stylishly heading home a cross from his teammate.

Mensah after scoring also set up the second for his side and eventually saw Christian Stewart connecting to double the lead for the home team.

The 20-year-old had been denied by the opposing goalkeeper on several occasions before finding the back of the net 26 minutes from time.

The enterprising youngster will be hoping to maintain his impressive form when Hotspur takes on Qormi next Sunday.

