Eid al-Adha to GHANAsoccernet.com Muslim readers

It is Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice) and GHANAsoccernet.com wishes all our Muslim readers in the world all the best and may Allah accept all of your sacrifices.

This is also to all Ghanaian footballers and coaches both home (in the national leagues) and the national team players (based abroad) like Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan and Andre Ayew, Majeed Waris

We are not leaving out our football administrators including Alhaji Grunsah of King Faisal, Owners of New Edubiase Abdul Salam Yakubu and Joe Abu Salam, Alhaji Hearts, Alhaji Yakubu Moro, Alhaji Abu Lamini.

From the editorial body, we wish all of them and our dear readers all the best for this Eid al-Adha.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com