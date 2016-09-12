Aggrieved Hearts fans want Odotei, Akambi out

Some Accra Hearts of Oak fans want acting General Manager Vincent Sowah Odotei and a member of the Alhaji Ankabi to be kicked out of the club.

The Phobians despite beating Dwarfs 1-0 at the Accra Stadium on Sunday were not happy following the poor run of the club in recent times.

Some of the fans clearly demonstrated banners calling for the head of the two men.

Hearts after doing so well in the first round by becoming the only side not to have lost a game away from home now find themselves third on the table with three matches to end the season.

The sacking of Japanese trainer Keninchi Yatsuhashi and some other decisions taken by the Vincent Sowah Odotei-led management have not gone down well with some of the followers who want him to leave the club.

For Alhaji Akambi, a board member and a management member, the fans believe he has not contributed to the club in any positive way, supporting Odotei-Sowah to take decisions that are thronging the club in challenges.

