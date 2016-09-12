Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 12 September 2016 05:25 CET

Atleti boss Diego Simeone leaves Ghana international Thomas Partey out of squad to face Eindhoven

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has overlooked Ghana international Thomas Partey in his squad for his side's Uefa Champions League group opener against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in midweek.

The 23-year-old was not called by the Argentine gaffer for his 19-man squad that will make a short trip to the Netherlands to face the Eredivisie powerhouse.

Simeone has condemned Partey to his fourth absence from four games in all competitions.

Partey, who played for Ghana during the international break, was also out of Simeone's squad for Saturday's emphatic 4-0 drubbing of Celta di Vigo.

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak and Andre Moreira
Defenders: Juanfran, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin and Filipe Luis

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Saul Niguez, Tiago Mendes, Gabi, Nicolas Gaitan and Augusto Fernandez

Strikers: Kevin Gameiro, Fernando Torres, Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann.

By El Akyereko
