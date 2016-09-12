Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 12 September 2016 01:40 CET

Ghana Premier League: Bechem United involved in road accident

Bechem United United players and team officials were involved in a lorry accident on Sunday after their 0-1 win at Bekwai Gyamfi Park against New Edubiase United.

In-form Bechem United continued their winning run by extending their victories to six consecutive games in all competitions, as they defeated relegation bound New Edubiase United 0-1 on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

