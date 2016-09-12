Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 12 September 2016 01:40 CET

Ghana Premier League: Bechem United involved in road accident

Bechem United United players and team officials were involved in a lorry accident on Sunday after their 0-1 win at Bekwai Gyamfi Park against New Edubiase United.

In-form Bechem United continued their winning run by extending their victories to six consecutive games in all competitions, as they defeated relegation bound New Edubiase United 0-1 on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

play

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

An intelligent person aims at wise action, but fools start off in many directions
By: Aboagye Enock
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img