Ghana Premier League: Bechem United involved in road accident

Bechem United United players and team officials were involved in a lorry accident on Sunday after their 0-1 win at Bekwai Gyamfi Park against New Edubiase United.

In-form Bechem United continued their winning run by extending their victories to six consecutive games in all competitions, as they defeated relegation bound New Edubiase United 0-1 on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

