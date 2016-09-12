The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Headline Sponsor of Ghana's Fastest Human 2016 has called on the finalists in this year's sprint competition to aim for the ultimate prize of making it into the GNPC Speedsters' Club.

Ahead of the finals of the annual sprint competition which comes off at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, September10th, Alexander Kofi-Mensah Mould, Acting Chief Executive of GNPC has sent a goodwill message to the contestants.

'I encourage you all not just to aim at winning your age category races but, to put in the extra efforts to merit a place in the GNPC Speedsters' Club, which we are sponsoring to develop the best amongst you to become world-class athletes to represent Ghana in athletic competitions at the world stage,' the message said.

play Target the ultimate prize - GNPC urges Ghana's Fastest Human finalists

