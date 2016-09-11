Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 11 September 2016 23:25 CET

Division One League Zone I: Qualified Elmina Sharks handed trophy and medals

The Division One League Board has presented promoted Elmina Sharks a trophy and medals after drawing 1-1 with Nzema Kotoko on Sunday in their last home match of the season.

It was a packed Ndoum Sports Complex with the gates opened for free.

Sharks sealed qualification last week when they defeated Bibiani Gold Stars 3-1 at home to pick the slot from Zone I.

Their final match will be against King Faisal at the Ejisu Park next Sunday.

Sharks hold a ten-point lead going into the final round of matches next week.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

If we don't act at the appropriate time we shall have to obtain an entry visa before we can enter our own House
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img