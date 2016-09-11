Division One League Zone I: Qualified Elmina Sharks handed trophy and medals

The Division One League Board has presented promoted Elmina Sharks a trophy and medals after drawing 1-1 with Nzema Kotoko on Sunday in their last home match of the season.

It was a packed Ndoum Sports Complex with the gates opened for free.

Sharks sealed qualification last week when they defeated Bibiani Gold Stars 3-1 at home to pick the slot from Zone I.

Their final match will be against King Faisal at the Ejisu Park next Sunday.

Sharks hold a ten-point lead going into the final round of matches next week.

