Ghana Premier League: WA All Stars fall at Dansoman against Liberty Professionals

Liberty Professionals returned to winning ways when they edged Wa All Stars on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

The goal that secured Liberty Professionals all the three points was scored by Latif Mohammed to take his goal tally to 14.

Liberty Professionals last won a league game on match day 22 when they whipped Hasaacas 4-0.

Wa All Stars despite the loss are still leading the pack on the same points with Aduana Stars who hammered Techiman City 4-0 on Sunday, due to a better head to head.

All that Wa All Stars need is to beat Aduana Stars on match day 29 at the Wa Park to win a historic league title.

They piped Aduana Stars 0-1 at Dormaa on match day 2, so a win will let them emerge as champions, even if they lose on the final day.

