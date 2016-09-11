Ex-Ghana U20 captain Ibrahim Moro makes Danish Superliga debut for Silkeborg

Former Ghana U20 skipper Ibrahim Moro marked his debut in the Danish top-flight by playing full throttle for Silkeborg in their 2-2 draw with SÃ¸nderjyskE on Sunday.

The 22-year-old made his switch from Turkish side Adana Demirspor during the summer transfer window.

Moro, who played for New Edubiase United during his spell in the Ghana Premier League, was handed his debut start by manager Peter SÃ¸rensen at the Sydbank Park and he excelled in the 90 minutes he lasted.

He spent three seasons with Swedish side AIK before leaving to join Turkish side Adana Demirspor where he started 12 games last season.

