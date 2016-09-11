Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso provides assist to aid Rio Ave win in Portugal

Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso set up a goal to help Rio Ave claim a vital 1-0 away in over Maritimo in the Portuguese top-flight league on Sunday.

The 24-year-old played through Pinto Moura Guedes who converted the chance to steer Rio Ave 1-0 ahead on the 41st minute at the EstÃ¡dio dos Barreiros in Madeira.

His assist helps Rio Ave to register their second win of the season and inch closer to a top four place.

Alhassan is the younger brother of Black Stars and Panathinaikos winger Wakaso Mubarak.

