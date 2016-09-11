Diego Costa Rescues Point For Chelsea

Diego Costa struck twice to help Chelsea secure a 2-2 draw at Swansea City and ensure the Blues maintained their unbeaten record in the Premier League this season.

After a fairly tight opening at the Liberty Stadium, Chelsea soon found themselves in front, with Oscar teeing up Costa on the edge of the box and the striker then firing first time past Lukasz Fabianski into the bottom corner to net his third goal of the campaign.

Eden Hazard almost doubled the visitors’ lead a few minutes later, stealing the ball and skipping past a host of Swansea defenders before seeing his effort just tipped over the bar by Fabianski.

Chelsea continued to look the more dangerous in the first half with N’Golo Kante firing over and Hazard seeing a strike saved at the near post, while Swansea had to wait until the 41st minute before their first real chance — a Gylfi Sigurdsson first-time hit that sailed just wide of the post.

Costa had the perfect chance to double Chelsea’s lead right before the break, but somehow managed to miss the target from just a few yards out following a corner.

Chelsea were quick out of the blocks following the restart with Willian cutting inside before firing a strike just wide, however, things soon started to take a turn for the worse for the Blues.

Gylfi Sigurdsson won a penalty in the 59th minute after being brought down by Thibaut Courtois inside the box, before then getting back up on his feet to slot the ball past the Belgian from the spot.

And Swansea then found themselves ahead three minutes later, with Leroy Fer dispossessing Gary Cahill in his own half and then squeezing the ball through Courtois.

Chelsea responded well to falling behind, almost pulling level shortly after, only for Fabianski to pull off a great save to tip over a long-range effort from Oscar.

And following two more spurned chances from Oscar, Costa arrived on the scene in the 81st minute to score his second and haul Chelsea level, firing home an overhead kick after Swansea had failed to deal with the danger in the box.

Costa had the chance to win it for the visitors moments later and net his hat trick, but Fabianski was on hand to deny the striker with a good save.

-espnfc