Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 11 September 2016 21:10 CET

Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak stage demonstration against board members

Hearts of Oak supporters during their club's 1-0 home win against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday staged a mini demonstration against two board members of the club.

The two board members were Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akanbi as they believe the duo are the reason for the club's poor performance in the second half of the ongoing Ghana Premier League. READ ALSO: Inter Allies move two places above the relegation zone

play

Some fans of Hearts of Oak are not happy with some board members.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

So far as the world has not come to an end,the beauties of it(the world)will be seen,but those with the spirit of God are careful about them.(The world beauties)
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img