Sports News | 11 September 2016 21:10 CET

Ghana Premier League: Liberty Professionals pip WA All Stars

Liberty Professionals returned to winning ways when they edged Wa All Stars on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

The goal that secured Liberty Professionals all the three points was scored by Latif Mohammed to take his goal tally to 14.

Wa All Stars despite the loss are still leading the pack on the same points with Aduana Stars who hammered Techiman City 4-0 on Sunday, due to a better head to head advantage.

Sports News

CHEATING NATURE IS LIKE CHEATING YOURSELF
By: KOJO DUUFU ANNAN
