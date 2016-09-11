Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 11 September 2016 21:10 CET

Ghana Premier League: Berekum Chelsea beat AshGold

Berekum Chelsea had a 2-0 victory over Ashanti Gold on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League at the Berekum Coronation Park.

The first half ended without a goal, but the 2011 Ghana Premier League champions returned in the second half and put two goals past Fatau Dauda in the AshGold's post.

Sadick Abubakar broke the deadlock, before Stephen Owusu doubled their lead from the spot kick.

