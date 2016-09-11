Black Stars midfielder Agyemang-Badu masterminds AC Milan's defeat with brilliant assist

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu ensured Udinese claimed a deserving 1-0 away victory over AC Milan after providing a majestic assist in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The 25-year-old bombed forward to deliver a masterful cross from the right and substitute Stipe Perica connected home with an acrobatic finish from inside the box.

Badu was booked in the 83rd minute for a bad challenge but he remained resolute in midfield as he set up the goal 5 minutes after going into the referee's pocket at the San Siro.

Udinese have now won two of their opening three games of the brand new season and Badu has featured prominently for the Little Zebras.

The Seikwa-born captained Ghana in the 2017 AFCON qualifying stalemate with Rwanda and the FIFA international friendly with Russia in midweek.

Badu has now been involved in three games against AC Milan after scoring twice against the Rossoneris and assisting once.

