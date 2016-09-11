Ghana Premier League: Aduana Stars thrash Techiman City to go top of the table

Aduana Stars thrashed Techiman City 4-0 on match day 28 of the 2016 Ghana Premier League to boost their title hopes alive.

Judging from the 'Ogya Lads' swift play, the former Premier League champions went into the game with aim of getting the three points and they achieved that in grand style.

Yaya Mohammed who is gunning for the goal-king opened the scoring for his side as he increased his goal tally to 15 goals in the 2016 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Before the break, Mohammed who was the dangerous player on the field failed to score his side's second goal as he missed from the spot. READ ALSO: Ghana defender impresses in Leicester City 1-­ 4 defeat against Liverpool

From the break, Aduana Stars piled pressure on the visitors and Daniel Darkwa scored the home side's second goal with a sublime finish.

Bright Adjei then made it three for the home side before late in the game Derek Sassraku put the icing on the cake with Aduana's fourth goal.

The win means that Aduana Stars are tied on 48 points with league leaders Wa All Stars and are on top of the Ghana Premier League table.

