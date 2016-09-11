Ghana Premier League: Inter Allies move two places above the relegation zone

Inter Allies maintained their quest to beat the relegation drop with a dominant display against Dreams FC at the Dawu, running out with a point in a pulsating encounter.

It should have been a more significant winning margin for the Eleven Is to One and Jimmy Cobbah will have been pleased with the performance of his side, who never looked after Frederick opened the scoring with a wonderful finish after a brilliant work from the left flank by Ropapa Mensah.

Ropapa should have it made it 2-0 shortly after providing the assist, but his poking ball was feeble to beat Philemon McCarthy.

Dreams FC lined up without their regulars, Godfred Asante, Abdul Bashir, Emmanuel Eli Keke and Ben Nash Quansah.

Richard Ocran, captain for the Kweiman-based side in the absence Bashir, partnered Abeiku Ainooson at the heart of the back four, with Emmanuel Amoah and Aaron Amoah leading the line.

It was a cagey start to the contest with both teams guilty of losing possession during the opening exchanges, but the first real piece of quality saw the Frederick Yamoah test the agility of McCathy with a ferocious outstep shot with 26 minutes played. READ ALSO: How Aleksandar Kolarov ended the Manchester derby missing a tooth

Abdul ,Halik Hudu did well to get on the ball and release Yamoah inside Allies' and the youngster maneuvered his way through Dreams' midfield, and in full flow, however, he carried the ball from deep, running at the retreating Dreams defenders as they backed off, before cutting inside Richard Ocran to power in Hus effort on the edge of the penalty area and curling it a brilliant left-footed but McCarthy saved well.

The early dominance sparked Cobblah's men into life and led to a spell in which Dreams couldn't get out of their own half. Ropapa Mensah came close to scoring his third successive goal when his strike at the back-post was somehow scrambled off the line, and moments later a brilliant Ahortor volley whistled past the post having taken a deflection.

Boateng and Ropapa were becoming a real threat every time they were in possession and with Gockel Ahortor sitting deep, and Dreams struggling to offer any real attacking threat, Hudu had more license to operate further upfield.

When Emmanuel Nettey released Frederick Boateng with a clever ball the centre-forward, who had Yamoah waiting in the box, should have done better, but the pressure was relentless and Halik was next to go close, the secondary school boy testing McCarthy with with a glancing volley from Simon Martey's cross.

Dreams made two substitutions in the first half, pulling out Emmanuel Hayford and Razak Dauda in the 34 and 41st minutes for Prosper Donkor and Godwin Horlali respectively.

Four minutes before the break another big chance went begging as Kwame Baah saved from point-blank range to deny following intelligent build-up play between Theophilus Anobaah and Emmanuel Amoah.

It appeared as though we would have to settle for a lead at the break but in the end, both sides headed to the dressing with the game still barren.

Dreams came into the second half a better side, dominating proceedngs for the better part of the half.

Allies sat back defending for a point, but when the opportunity for them to break forward, they did that blistering pace and stunned the home fans who cheered with passion.

Thirteen minutes into the second half Theophilus Anobaah, who was causing Inter Allies all manner of problems, went down feebly in the box in search of a penalty when Emmanuel Nettey challenged him for the ball, but Cecil Fletcher ignored his appeal to the relief of Inter Allies.

Two minutes later, he earned the penalty he was denied early on from the same player who challenged him. This time, he danced the ball inside and out, and in his attempt to scramble the ball off his feet, he ended up dropping him on the turf and he earned the referee's mercy.

Abeiku Ainooson stepped up, but his effort from 12-yards was parried by Kwame Baah against the post which aided the ball off the line, and Allies broke with Ibrahim Alhassan. He kicked the ball from the left lateral of the pitch and sent Ropapa Mensah on the road.

The former Cape Coast Strikers forward dummied Richard Ocran before setting up Frederick Boateng to place the ball high into the roof of the net on the hour mark.

Jimmy Cobblah's boys desire to work for each other and win the ball back on the rare occasions they surrendered possession were particularly impressive and the homesters were struggling to cope.

Dreams pressed up the pitch and created all manner of opportunities, but they failed to burry either of them, and Allies head home with all points, moving two places above relegation.

