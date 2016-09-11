Jordan Ayew provides TWO assists for Aston Villa in stalemate with Nottingham Forest

Ghana international forward Jordan Ayew provided the assist for both goals scored by Aston Villa in their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the English Championship on Sunday.

While the 24-year-old did not get on target he ensured his side did not end the game as losers as he turned the architect for both goals scored at the Villa Park.

Ayew found his side behind 1-0 after Forest took the lead in a nail-biting clash on Sunday afternoon. But the Black Stars striker assisted two goals in two minutes to put the Villans 2-1 up until the visitors equalised.

The striker also hit the woodwork in attempt to win the game for Roberto di Matteo's men who have just six points from their opening six games. Ayew's effort which came against the crossbar was after Forest had gone ahead. It was an immediate response - he rattled the Forest crossbar with a dipping shot just two minutes after Forest's goal.

The Villa leveller arrived via his boot as McCormack collected a pass from the former Olympique Marseille man and placed a calm shot into the bottom corner.

Just two minutes later Villa had the goal they deserved when another darting run from the excellent Ayew allowed him to find Gestede, who teed himself up for a fine volley on the turn that beat Stojkovic.

Ayew is yet to score in the Championship since the season began. And, Albert Adomah failed to make his debut for the Villans as he was not part of the matchday squad.

By El Akyereko

