Ghana Premier League: Kotoko share the spoils with Medeama

Asante Kotoko drew Medeama SC 1-1 at the T and A Park on match day 28 of the Ghana Premier League.

Eric Donkor's struck the opener in the game through a magnificent freekick in the second half, before Bismark Oppong drew level for the Yellow and Mauves

The first half was an end to end action and none of the sides managed to get a goal.

However, the visitors, Asante Kotoko came into the second half with a renewed spirit and slightly pushed play in their favour.

And Eric Donkor took advantage of that to give his side the lead through a free kick, before Bismark Opong gave Medeama the equaliser

Osei Agyemang must be commended by the Kotoko faithful for saving them on several occasions, as he provided the team the sort of cover they need at the back to curtail the threats of Kwesi Donsu and his teammates.

Felix Annan also made some brilliant saves to rescue the Porcupine Warriors on countless occasions.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh