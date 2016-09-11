Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak end seven-game winless run against Dwarfs

Hearts of Oak ended their seven games winless streak with a 1-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on match day 28 of the 2016 Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians needed a second half strike from Foovi Aguidi to pick the three maximum points at stake.

It was end to end action in the opening 10 minutes of the game as both sides had their moment But Dwarfs were the better team especially in the middle of the field.

The cape Coast based club then began to control the game, piling pressure on the home side but the Phobians defence led by Inusah Musah dealt with all the dangerous balls.

The Phobians in the 17 minute mark of the game opened Dwarfs' defense with a swift movement from the middle of the field, Mustapha Essuman located Kenneth Okoro at the left. The bulky forward without hesitation thread Samuel Yeboah through and the latter laid a onetime pass to Patrick Razak who slotted home but assistant line 1 Badiu Adams ruled it as off-side.

Hearts of Oak looked to have found their rhythm as they pressed for the opener but Dwarfs defence were resolute at the back.

In the 30th minute, Dwarfs nearly scored the first goal. The Phobians lost the ball in the midfield and Joseph Esso teed up Bright Lukman who lifted the ball above onrushing Samuel Akurugu but Musah cleared the ball from the goal line.

It was back and forth in the final minutes of the first stanza, but it was the Phobians who created the better chance in those exchanges as the likes of Samuel Yeboah and Kenneth Okoro failed to make good use of the chances they had.

Both sides started the second half on a good note with some exciting football but the two sides lacked the needed power upfront.

The pendulum swung into Hearts of Oak and the home side pelted the away side with a lot of attacks and second half substitute Foovi Aguidi who came on for Kenneth Okoro broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute with an exquisite freek-kick.

The goal angered Dwarfs as they threw a lot of bodies upfront in search of the equalizer but the Phobians defended well to prevent the away side from achieving that target.

Despite Dwarfs' intense pressure, the Phobians held onto their lead to win the game.

