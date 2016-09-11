Match Report: Aduana Stars 4-0 Techiman City - Rampant Fire Boys maul misfiring City Boys in Dormaa Ahenkro

Aduana Stars proved the league title is still within their reach after hammering regional rivals Techiman City 4-0 in a tantalizing clash at the Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Yahaya Mohammed enhanced his scoring reputation when he applied a clinical heading finish to a Daniel Darkwa free kick in the 19th minute at the Agyemang Badu Park.

Assist-king Daniel Darkwa added the second midway through the second-half before Bright Adjei netted the third.

Derrick Sasraku headed home the fourth goal from a Godfred Saka cross in stoppage-time.

While City were taking time to settle into the game, Aduana proved they had little patience to tolerate their regional rivals.

The Fire Boys were presented with a decent chance to increase their lead on 35 minute when they won a penalty. The experienced Iddrisu Yahaya was marched off the pitch for his brutal tackle which resulted in the penalty.

Yahaya Mohammed, who scored the opener, stepped up but squandered the chance to their displeasure of the home fans. As goalkeeper Richmond Aryee punched the air in celebration as his side remained in strong contention in the 38th minute.

City's chance in the opening half was limited by Aduana's telepathic defensive display.

Aduana continued where they left off in the second-half as they added to their tally in the 53rd. Zakaria Mumuni laid a brilliant pass for Daniel Darkwa and the striker calmly finished off with glee.

City introduced Baba Mahama to increase their potency in offensive midfield but Aduana continued their pressure and his introduction made little impact.

Bright Adjei scored a sensational finish moments after Darkwa's goal to firmly put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.

Godfred Saka weighed in a corner from the right and Derick Sasraku rose above his marker to head home to seal victory for the host and send the fans into jubilation.

By El Akyereko

