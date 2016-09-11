Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 11 September 2016 19:40 CET

Match Report: Medeama 1-1 Asante Kotoko - Oppong strike saves Mauves from defeat

Asante Kotoko threw away a one goal lead to share the spoils 1-1 with Medeama in a thrilling Ghana Premier League clash played at the T&A Park on Sunday.


Kotoko's hopes of winning the title this season have all but ended following the stalemate at Medeama.

Eric Donkor's 53rd minute goal gave the Porcupine Warriors the lead but allowed Bismark Oppong to score the equalizer with barely seven minutes to end the game.

Medeama failed to end their winless run at home against Kotoko since 2010 as they settled for a stalemate. The Mauves have won only once at home against Kotoko in nine attempts.

The first 45 minutes ended in a pulsating goalless draw. Both sides had a torrid time controlling the ball on the soggy pitch. Eric Donkor and Emmanuel Gyamfi combined effectively a couple of times to trouble the backline of Medeama.

Five minutes after recess Eric Donkor opened the scoring for Kotoko. The left winger curled a fantastic free-kick past Daniel Agyei in goal for Medeama.

However, with less than ten minutes remaining, Medeama stun kotoko with the equaliser. Bismark Oppong hit a fine strike to secure the point much to the delight of home fans.

