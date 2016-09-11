Match Report: Liberty Professionals 1-0 Wa All Stars - Wunderkind Latif Blessing scores artful header to propel Scientific Soccer Lads in Dansoman thriller

Liberty Professionals lifted themselves further away from the relegation zone after pipping Premier League title-chasing Wa All Stars 1-0 at the Alhaji Sly Tetteh Memorial Park in Dansoman on Sunday.

The talismanic Latif Blessing scored an eye-catching finish for Liberty in the 25th minute to register his 14th goal of the season.

Youngster Ebo Mends tailored in a crossfield effort from midfield and Blessing, who was left unmarked inside the box, dived to connect home his cross with a wonderful header.

The wunderkind raced to cheer up the numbered home fans as All Stars seemed dejected from the concession.

All Stars coach Kwame Adepa had to shuffle his cards after two of his charges suffered injuries in succession. Attacker Emmanuel Ocran, who recently earned a Black Stars invitation, was unable to continue the game and was replaced by Matthew Andoh.

Ex-Ghana U20 player Kofi Yeboah was rushed to hospital after breaking his arm during a tussle for the ball. His place was taken by David Abanga.

All Stars pressed to get the equaliser in the second-half but Liberty defended with heart and soul to ensure they ended the tie as victors.

