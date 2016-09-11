Hearts of Oak secured all three points at home for the first time in three attempts as new coach Yaw Preko got off to a winning start.

Yaw Preko made three changes to his team with Kassenu Ghandy being one of the benefactors in his huge shake up.

It was the first time Yaw Preko was taking up the job on a full time scale and he was desperate to make his impact felt from the word go.

His intention were very clear with Okoro and Samuel Yeboah leading the line and the former was the one who gave the first touch of the game and pulled it off with great power.

Musah Inusah who has been very impressive throughout the season was the captain in the absence Robin Gnagne and his deputy Owusu Bempah who was on the bench.

The first real chance of the game of the game came with Samuel Yeboah teeing up a one two with Okoro but the shot was very weak and was easily gathered by the goalkeeper in post for Ebusua Dwarfs.

Samuel Akrugu has been in and out of the team but his performance on the day was very impressive today he stood between Hearts of Oak conceding a home in the first half.

The moment of truth however came on the 63rd minute when Foovi Agudey scored what turned out to be the winning goal after some sloppy defending from Dwarfs.

Immediately after that Samuel Yeboah had the opportunity to put the home side two up but Samuel Yeboah wasted the chance that was presented to him by Sabahn Laryea.

Former Hearts of Oak man Romeo Agban was introduced late on for Dwarfs but his impact was minimal and the Phobians locked off and had every one back to secure all three points.

Thw win moves Hearts of Oak to 45 points and three behind leaders Wa All Stars who lost to Liberty Professionals today

