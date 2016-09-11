Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 11 September 2016 19:40 CET

Match Report: Sekondi Hasaacas 2-1 WAFA - Saliw Babawo inspires Hasmal comeback in hard-fought win

Sekondi Hasaacas crawled from behind to claim a 2-1 win over West African Football Academy in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Togolese Komlan Agbegniadan stunned the home fans when he struck home a masterful finish in the first-half of the game.

The Academy Boys found themselves on comfortable grounds after Agbegniadan's opening goal.

However with Hasmal playing under the pressure of relegation and needing the points they pressed but were left further disappointed when Richmond Kwadwo Poku missed a penalty in the 19th minute. Goalkeeper Theophilus Gyamfi palmed his effort wide.

But Hasaacas were unrelenting and Kingsley Adjei pulled level for the home side.

Saliw Babawo struck the winner late into the game to move Hasaacas one step up the ladder even though they still remain in the relegation zone.

