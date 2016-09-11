Hearts deny Zacharias contact, Bechem ready to sell him

Struggling Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak say there's been no contact with Manuel Zacharias.

The coach has been the subject transfer rumours after his stock rose further following the annexation of Bechem's first FA Cup title last week. And with Hearts unsettled in the dugout in what has been a poor season, the links with him have gained currency.

But Hearts PRO Kwame Opare Addo has denied the reports. "We have not officially contacted Bechem United. I say officially because any fan can go and approach the coach that [he] will be a good coach for Hearts [but] officially, coming from management or coming from the board, no. Hearts of Oak have not done that."

"We are hoping that we will end the season very well with the last three games, then whatever the decision we will want to take for the team going into the next season, the pre-season and the long term, management will sit down and take prudent decisions."

BECHEM READY TO SELL

Kingsley Owusu Achiaw is not a man to dally, and he's announced his readiness to cash in on his Portuguese coach.

With reports in local media increasing about a possible offer from Hearts, the Bechem United owner is open to negotiation. Hearts, also coached by a Portuguese until recently, have demoted their man Sergio Traguil to the youth setup.

Bechem's Manuel Zacharias has guided the Hunters to win their first ever trophy against Okwahu United in the MTN FA Cup final at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Achiaw said, “We have a contract with him [coach] that [even] if Accra Hearts of Oak is interested in him [he will decide] but we would [like to] hold on to him. Some of these European coaches, if they come and live in small villages like Bechem, it’s because of a problem; they are not used to that."

“If Accra Hearts of Oak is prepared to pay whatever is required in terms of negotiation, we are prepared [to let him go].”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah