Diego Costa rescues point for Antonio Conte's side against Swansea

Diego Costa rescued a point for Chelsea as Swansea secured a 2-2 draw to end Antonio Conte's perfect start to the season as head coach.

Costa gave the visitors the lead at the Liberty Stadium in the 18th minute with his third goal of the season, as Chelsea went in search for their fourth win of the campaign.

Swansea turned things around after the break, with two goals in two minutes thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson's (59) penalty and Leroy Fer's (62) opportunistic finish.

But Chelsea eventually rescued a point and ensured their unbeaten start to the season remained intact nine minutes from time as Costa, who was influential throughout the match, struck with an overhead kick.

The draw means Conte's side stay second but trail Manchester City two points after their victory in the Manchester derby on Saturday. Francesco Guidolin's sidemove up to 13th in the table.

Guidolin made two changes to the Swansea side that lost 2-1 to champions Leicester last time out, with Neil Taylor and Ki Sung-yueng coming in for Wayne Routledge and Modou Barrow.

The changes brought about a change in formation with Guidolin setting his side up in a 3-5-2 formation, but it was the unchanged Chelsea, who named new signings David Luiz and Marcos Alonso on the bench, who started the brighter of the two sides.

Chelsea's Diego Costa (left), David Luiz (centre) and Willian (right) before match at the Liberty Stadium

Willian gave Lukasz Fabianski an early test, firing a powerful shot straight at the Poland international, who palmed the ball to safety.

Willian was proving a real handful for Swansea, bursting past Neil Taylor but Fabianski showed excellent handling skills to claim the Brazilian's cross with Costa waiting to pounce.

Chelsea were rewarded for their excellent start in the 18th minute when Oscar brought down Federico Fernandez's poor header before teeing up Costa, who fired into the bottom corner.

Swansea were struggling to make any impact on the game until Fernando Llorente laid the ball off to Gylfi Sigurdsson, who curled an effort wide of Thibaut Courtois' far post.

Guidolin wasn't happy with what he was seeing though and hauled Taylor off just before the break, bringing on Barrow as Swansea reverted to 4-4-2.

But Chelsea could have doubled their advantage seconds later as Terry flicked on Nemanja Matic's corner but Costa fired wide from a couple of yards.

Costa celebrates Chelsea's equaliser