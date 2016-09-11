Joe Hart makes costly error on Torino debut to gift Atalanta equaliser

Joe Hart made an error on his Torino debut to gift Atalanta an equaliser during their 2-1 home victory on Sunday. Hart failed to clear a second-half corner, punching the ball towards Andrea Masiello who swept home from close range.

Atalanta secured the three points after Franck Kessie sent Hart the wrong way from the penalty spot eight minutes from time, despite the goalkeeper’s best attempts to distract the midfielder by walking behind his goal.

The 29-year-old joined Torino on a season-long loan from Manchester City after being told he would not be the first-choice goalkeeper under Pep Guardiola, with the City manager signing Barcelona’s Claudio Bravo to be the club’s No1.

Hart had been at City 10 years and won the Premier League in 2012 and 2014. “Torino’s offer came at the right moment for me, in the right manner, and I’m very excited to test myself in an important and beautiful league such as Serie A,” said Hart, after arriving in Italy at the end of last month.

With Guardiola making clear his preference for a ball-playing goalkeeper, Willy Caballero was preferred to Hart for the opening three Premier League matches of the season.

Bravo made his debut in the Manchester derby on Saturday and was also heavily scrutinised following his mistake in the buildup to United’s goal in City’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford.