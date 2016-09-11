Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 11 September 2016 18:10 CET

Assist Hero: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu sets up winner for Udinese against AC Milan

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was the hero for his Italian club Udinese as they travelled to play AC Milan in the Serie A.

The Ghana international created the only goal of the game that saw his team claim all three points on the road away at Milan.

Badu who was booked in the game was handed a start by manager Giuseppe Iachini and went on to play in the full duration of the game. READ MORE: Ghanaian striker scores on Ukranian Premier League debut

AC Milan and Udinese battled it out in the first half but neither of the teams was able to break the deadlock as they headed into the interval goalless.

Udinese however grabbed all three points with two minutes to the end of regular time as Stipa Perica made use of Agyemang-Badu's ball to slot home the only goal of the game.

The win for Udinese gives them two wins from their opening three games for the Italian Serie A season. AC Milan have won just once in their opening three games in the new season.

By: Juliana Ahinful
