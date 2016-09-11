Double Double: Jordan Ayew assists two goals in Aston Villa's draw against Nottingham Forest

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew assisted twice for Aston Villa in their 2-2 draw against English Championship club Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Black Stars striker was handed a start by club manager Roberto Di Matteo and went on to play in the entire duration of the game, receiving a yellow card in additional time.

Away team Nottingham Forest opened the scoring in the second half after a goalless first half in the Championship game. Apostolos Vellies scored the goal for Nottingham Forest.

play

Aston Villa coach Roberto Di Matteo



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh