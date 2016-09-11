Vodafone lining up offer to sponsor Asante Kotoko- reports

Telecommunication giants Vodafone are lining up a bid to upstage competitors MTN as headline sponsor for Asante Kotoko, according to reports from the Garden City.

Vodafone are ready to pay GHc 100,000 every month which is more than the GHc 60, 000-a-month deal from MTN.

Kotoko's contract with MTN expires at the end of the season.

The club's Communication Manager Kwaku Ahenkorah is reported to have told based Kessben FM they have received at least three proposals t from companies seeking to be the headline sponsor of the Club.

Kotoko are likely to end the season without a silverware as they sit six points behind Ghana Premier League leaders Wa All Stars.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com