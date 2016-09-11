Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 11 September 2016 15:55 CET

Vodafone lining up offer to sponsor Asante Kotoko- reports

Telecommunication giants Vodafone are lining up a bid to upstage competitors MTN as headline sponsor for Asante Kotoko, according to reports from the Garden City.

Vodafone are ready to pay GHc 100,000 every month which is more than the GHc 60, 000-a-month deal from MTN.

Kotoko's contract with MTN expires at the end of the season.

The club's Communication Manager Kwaku Ahenkorah is reported to have told based Kessben FM they have received at least three proposals t from companies seeking to be the headline sponsor of the Club.

Kotoko are likely to end the season without a silverware as they sit six points behind Ghana Premier League leaders Wa All Stars.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

With God on our side, when commitment grows and passion drives, nothing else can stop us
By: Edetor Mathias
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img