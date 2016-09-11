Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 11 September 2016 15:55 CET

Ghana Premier League LIVE play-by-play: Liberty Professionals - Wa All Stars

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the LIVE play-by-play of the Ghana Premier League clash between relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals and league leaders Wa All Stars from the Dansoman Alhaji Sly Tetteh Park and updates from all other centers as the league gallops into the 28th week. Kickoff is exactly 15:15 GMT. 

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

