Asante Kotoko chief Opoku Nti refuses to concede title dream over

Asante Kotoko General Manager Opoku Nti is refusing to throw in the towel in the title race.

The Porcupine Warriors are six points behind leaders Wa All Stars in third place but have a mathematical chance of winning the league with three matches to go.

Kotoko play difficult games at Medeama and AshantiGold and a home match with WAFA this month.

Despite having the odds against them, Nti is quite optimistic.

"We haven't given up on title winning ambitions," he said ahead of their trip to Tarkwa.

"We have performed better this season although there have been struggles.

"We are ready, We have prepared very well. Both the technical and playing body are well prepared."

