Sports News | 11 September 2016 15:55 CET
Striker Nicholas Gyan predicts big win for Dwarfs against Hearts in Accra
Ebusua Dwarfs striker Nicholas Gyan is predicting a heavy win for his side against Hearts of Oak in Accra.
The Crabs are without a win in their last three matches and need the points to pull further away from the drop.
"In our last matches we are without a win and we are serious to win against Hearts in Accra on Sunday," Gyan said
"We will repeat the same scoreline against kotoko in Cape Coast in Accra tomorrow (Sunday)."
