Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 11 September 2016 15:55 CET

Striker Nicholas Gyan predicts big win for Dwarfs against Hearts in Accra

Ebusua Dwarfs striker Nicholas Gyan is predicting a heavy win for his side against Hearts of Oak in Accra.

The Crabs are without a win in their last three matches and need the points to pull further away from the drop.

"In our last matches we are without a win and we are serious to win against Hearts in Accra on Sunday," Gyan said

"We will repeat the same scoreline against kotoko in Cape Coast in Accra tomorrow (Sunday)."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

IF A BUTTERFLY THINKS IT'S A BIRD IT ENDS UP IN THE STOMACH OF A BIRD.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img