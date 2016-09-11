Hearts of Oak to miss five key players for Ebusua Dwarfs clash

Hearts of Oak are likely to be without striker Cosmos Dauda and captain Robin Gnagne for Sunday's home match against Ebusua Dwarfs.

Midfielder Richard Yamoah, who has started training, is not ready for selection.

Dauda has not recovered from the ankle injury he picked up against Techiman City.

Also Eric Kumi is recovering from malaria and Ashitey Ollenu also not well.

Hearts need a win to ensure they remain in the title race.

