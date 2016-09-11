When Hearts of Oak's Uriah Asante was laid to rest on Saturday

Uriah Asante was laid to rest on Saturday at the Gbawe Cemetary.

The former Hearts of Oak player died in June of a cardiac arrest shortly after returning to Ghana on a vacation.

Asante, 24, was reported to have signed a new deal with a Dutch club before his passing.

A pre-burial event at the Kaneshie Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints church saw scores of family and football names attend.

HIS LIFE

Uriah joined Hearts at the begining of the 2009/2010 season from Pure Joy, a Division One League side, on loan.

The player, a graduate of the University of Ghana, saw Hearts selectors doubt his abilities at the beginning due to his seeming slight frame. But he made it.

The Phobians gave him the chance and by his second season, he had captivated the Ghanaian football world with sheer magic on the ball and together with striker Mahatma Otoo managed to resucitate the Phobians from near oblivion back to contention in the Ghanaian league.

According to Ashford Tettey-Oku, current Chairman of the Professional League Board (PLB) under whose tenure as General Manager of Hearts Uriah began his career at the big stage. Uriah displayed exceptional qualities both on and outside the field at a tender age.

“He was one of the few players who believe that players must be respected and given their due," he told the Graphic Sports newspaper.

"Perhaps this is where sometimes people see him as uncompromising, but certainly as a graduate of the University of Ghana, he had a deeper understanding of issues”, he contended.

"Rather strange sometimes, it was the same Uriah who calmed the nerves in camp even when the difficult ones such as Osei Bonsu, Phillip Boampong, Moro Abubakari were uncompromising,” he added.

Indeed, very early in their career, the late Jones Attuquayefio, the legendary Hearts coach had prophesised that he (Uriah) and Mahatma would one day become successful managers.

Uriah did not live to see that day.

“But unknown to many, Uriah was undertaking several courses while he was playing,” Ashford said.

The player complained of heart pains shortly after returning from Bahrain on a deal.

The late Uriah also played for Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel and other clubs in Romania. He was a key member of the national U-23 side that won gold at the 2011 All Africa Games.

