Today In History: Kwesi Appiah sacked as Black Stars coach

On 11th September, 2014, Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has been relieved of his position as head coach of the senior national team.

The decision was reached at a board meeting of the GFA.

Mr Appiah was accused of bad faith after he granted a radio interview in which he said that he had not asked for a technical assistant, contradicting the position of the GFA.

Before Ghana's game against Togo there were reports that the former Ghana captain had been told he will be fired if he failed to win the game in Lome after drawing 1-1 with Uganda at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi.

It came as a shock when his appointment was terminated despite grinding out the results against Togo

Kwesi Appiah's popularity in Ghana dwindled immensely after Ghana's poor World Cup outing, with many Ghanaians displeased with his perceived lack of control of the Black Stars team.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh