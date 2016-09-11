Ghana Premier League: Bechem United to embark on France training tour

Management of Bechem United in their quest to fulfil their promise to the team for winning the FA Cup will go on a training tour in France.

Bechem United were promised GHC 5,000 and a training abroad, if they win the MTN FA Cup to motivate them ahead of the final.

They lived up to the billing by seeing off Okwawu United 2-1 at the newly built Cape Coast Sports Stadium to make history as the first Brong Ahafo side to win the FA Cup.

Bechem United who have insisted that they will participate in the CAF Confederation Cup next year are also bent on fulfilling their promise regarding a training tour abroad as a reward for winning the FA Cup.

And reports reaching Pulse Sports indicate that France has been settled on as the destination for the training tour.

