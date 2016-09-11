Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 11 September 2016 11:25 CET

Spanish side Alcorcon sign Ghana teenager Mohammed Amando from Wa All Stars

Spanish Segunda Division side AD Alcorcon have acquired Ghanaian teenager Mohammed Amando from Ghana Premier League leaders Wa All Stars, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Amando has confirmed the move on his official Facebook page.

GHANAsoccernet.com checks confirm the talented midfielder will spend the entire 2016/17 season at the Estadio Santo Domingo as a loanee and would hope to win a permanent move.

The 18-year-old central midfielder, who was a member of the 2016 Ghana U20 squad, attracted the attention of Los Alfareros with his promising display for All Stars in the Ghanaian domestic league as well as Ghana U20 games.

Alcorcon's Romanian gaffer Cosmin Contra is thrilled with the talent of the youngster and believes his acquisition would bolster his ranks as his side chases promotion into the La Liga.

