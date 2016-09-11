Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 11 September 2016 11:06 CET

RIO 2016 Paralympics: Alem Mumuni miss out on medal in C2 3000m Individual Pursuit

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana’s Alem Mumuni miss out on a medal in the men's C2 3000m individual pursuit as he finished 10th in the Qualifying event in the ongoing Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Mumuni was unable to qualify for the final event as he rode a time of 4:59.965 across 3,000 metres.

The race was ran at the Rio Olympic Velodrome on Friday on the first day of the cycling event.

China's LIANG Guihua claimed gold after finishing first in the final event. CHERNOVE Tristen of Canada came second with Colombia's GALVIS BECERRA Alvaro winning bronze.

