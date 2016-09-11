Indian side Delhi Dynamos recall Ghanaian striker Richard Gadze from HJK Helsinki loan spell

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos have recalled former Ghana U23 striker Richard Gadze from his loan spell at Finnish side HJK Helsinki, the club has announced.

The 21-year-old has been asked to travel to Sweden to join the Lions' pre-season camp to get himself used to the new squad.

"I am happy to be back to Delhi Dynamos. The team and the fans gave me a lot of love and I hope that I can live up to their expectation in my second stint at the Hero ISL," the former Ebusua Dwarfs striker told the club's official website.

We had a fairly good season last year making it to the semifinals. As we gear up for the third season, with the new coach in place and lots of good players coming in, I am confident that we are capable of pulling it off till the end this year."

Gadze joins former Ghana U20 defender David Addy who has also joined the side and he hopes to replicate his experience from playing in the Europa League to help the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium side.

"It was a great experience to play for HJK and rub shoulders with so many talented players across Europe and I hope to put this experience of mine to full use while playing for the Delhi Dyanmos FC," he added.

