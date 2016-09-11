Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Under Pressure To Go To Congress

Heads of sports federations Ghana have called on the leadership of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), led by Prof Francis Dodoo, to immediately start the process towards an electoral congress fixed for November 5 this year.

According to the presidents of the federations, the process is to ensure that the Ghana Olympic cycle is synchronised with that of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as well as the other National Olympic Committees (NOCs) around the world.

In a letter signed by the respective heads, including presidents of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Peter Zwennes, Ghana Weightlifting Federation, Ben Nunoo Mensah, Ghana Taekwondo Federation, Frederick Lartey Otu, Ghana Rugby Federation, Herbert Mensah, Ghana Golf Association, Willie Aggrey and the vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, the federations said the move was in line with “Our resolution of November 2, 2013 which was passed to extend your term of office for a further period of 11 months to ensure the Ghana Olympic cycle conforms to international best practice.”

They added that “the resolution is also to synchronise the Ghana Olympic cycle with that of the IOC and other NOCs all over the world to ensure that the team which carried on or takes over will have a full four years to plan and prepare for the next Olympics slated for Tokyo, Japan, in 2020”.

The sports federations further said “the time has come for the body to take practical and visible steps to ensure that Ghana would not only add up to the numbers at the next Olympics in Tokyo 2020”.

Ghana was represented by 16 athletes and a number of officials at the just ended Rio 2016 Olympic Games, but none of the participants went past the first round, despite doing personal bests.

The Professor Francis Dodoo led GOC which came into office through strange means have lost the confidence of sports enthusiasts and officials. Richard Akpokavie, president of the Ghana Hockey Federation is General Secretary of the GOC who were elected at midnight.